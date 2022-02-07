Indore: Finally, DET-2021 date out, exam on March 26

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Doctoral Entrance Test (DET), 2021, which is going to be the biggest Ph.D exam of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) so far in terms of THE number of seats, will be held on March 26.

“Candidates can apply for the examination till March 5 without paying a late fee and till March 12 by paying a late fee,” said Ph.D cell chairman professor Abhay Kumar.

The DET, 2021, will be held for 1,165 vacancies in Ph.D programmes in 32 subjects offered by DAVV. DAVV has never conducted DET for vacancies in four digits. This is for the first time that it will have this “distinction” to its credit. In fact, this “distinction” has come as a disgrace for failing to conduct examinations for two consecutive years. Due to the two-year gap, seats got accumulated and DET is now set to become the biggest Ph.D examination ever in DAVV history.

BOX:

Two Ph.D entrance

exams in one year

§ While the rule is for two Ph.D entrance examinations in one academic year, DAVV could conduct merely one DET in the past three years

§ The last Ph.D entrance examination was held in December 2019; before that, the entrance examination was held in July 2018

§ In the initial years, there would be more than 12 months’ gap between the two DETs; but, now, that gap has stretched to two years

QUOTE:

‘Never stuck to

the UGC norm’

‘It’s been more than 25 months since the last DET was held. The university released vacancies with Ph.D supervisors under it two months ago holding out hope for many that the DET would, finally, be conducted after a gap of two years. Now, the date for DET has, finally, been released. However, the university has never stuck to the ‘two-exams-in-one-academic-year’ norm of the University Grants Commission (UGC). Since DET was first introduced in 2013, the university never managed to hold two exams in a year’

— A senior professor wishing anonymity

Published on: Monday, February 07, 2022, 11:13 PM IST