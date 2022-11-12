Indore: 1100 pensioners of West Discom get life certificates from Face App

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Pensioners of Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company have started getting life certificate through Face App. In just 10 days of launch of this facility, close to 1,100 pensioners have got life certificate using Face App.

West Discom MD Amit Tomar said that it is mandatory for the pensioners to submit life certificate in November. “There is an encouraging response among pensioners due to the Face App facility as they are getting the certificate while being at home. Not only pensioners based in 15 districts under West Discom but also those who have gone abroad or other places in the country are finding this facility very helpful,” he said.

Veteran pensioners in the age group of 80 to 100 years are especially are at ease with this facility. In this facility to generate life certificate, all one has to do is show the face to Face App having Aadhaar Card in hand and eyes blinking. The certificate is issued only after this exercise is done.