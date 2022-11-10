Indore: MR 10-Radisson Square corridor almost complete

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Work on the Metro rail project is going at a rapid pace in the city and most of the corridor from MR 10 to Radisson has been constructed. According to officials, at the portion from MR 10 to Bapat Square, the Metro corridor has been made and, from Radisson towards Vijay Nagar, most of the corridor has been made and segment launching is almost complete.

Officials said segment launchers had also been installed on the remaining portion of the tracks where the launching has started.

Metro observing World Quality Day

World Quality Day (Thursday) was observed on Wednesday in the RVNL casting yard, at the Indore Metro project site, where all site staff took a pledge to deliver quality work. The World Quality Week is being observed from November 7 to November 11.

