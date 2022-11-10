MP: Kacholiya new president of Indore Bar Association

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Advocate Gopal Kacholiya was elected as the new president of the Indore Bar Association on Wednesday. Kacholiya defeated his nearest rival, LL Yadav, by 65 votes. The Bar Association election was held on Wednesday and the results were announced by the night. Of 3,550 voters, 2,779 exercised their franchise.

Three candidates, including advocate Dinesh Pandey, Gopal Kacholiya and LL Yadav, were in the fray for the president’s post. Kacholiya secured 1,041 votes, which is 65 more than LL Yadav’s, while former president of the association Dinesh Pandey got the least votes.

SS Pandiya was elected as the vice-president and Ghanshyam Gupta as secretary. Ratnesh Pal was elected as treasurerand Sandeep Sharma as joint secretary. A total of 41 candidates were in the fray, 22 for the five office-bearer posts and 19 for the six positions in the executive body.

The State Bar Council had issued the list of 3,550 voters with photographs of the advocates on it. Only the advocates whose names were on the list were permitted to vote.

A heavy contingent of about 100 policemen was deployed in the area and district court for managing the crowd and maintaining law and order.

Celebration after results

After advocate Gopal Kacholiya won the election, his supporters started celebrations on the district court premises. Dhols were played and the supporters of the winners danced to the beats. They also congratulated the winners on their new tenure