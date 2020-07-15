Indore: 11 Vande Misson flights brought over 1600 pax to city

City’s Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport has become the gateway for over1,600 passengers of the state and neighbouring Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh,who were stranded abroad following outbreak of COVID-19. In three months, 11 flights operated under ‘Vande Bharat Mission’ which flew in from 6 countries.

The city’s international airport, which was the alleged “source” of Covid -19 outbreak in the State, played the role of a rescuer in the crisis due to the availability of Customs andImmigration facilities here. These two crucial provisions are not available at any other airports of the State. Owing to this, flights from global destination could touch down.

Aryma Sanyal, airport director said here on Wednesday thattotal 11 VBM flights landed here between May 24 and July 14. These 11flights evacuated approximately 1,600 passengers stranded in other countries. Air India operated the highest number of (6) flights followed by Kuwaitairlines, 3 and one each of IndiGo and Air Arabia. Thefirst flight, operated by Air India, landed here from London carrying149 passengers. Later, flights arrived from Bishkek, Kiev, Kuwait,Dubai and Sharjah.