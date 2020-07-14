Indore: 30 Lakhs surveyed under 'Kill Corona' campaign, claims administration

Over 30 lakh people were surveyed in under ‘Kill Corona’ campaign in the district. As per the data provided by district administration, 2,831 survey teams have been surveying and screening the people across the district to find out suspected patients of Covid-19, malaria, and dengue.

Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Pravin Jadia said that over 6 lakhs houses in the city have been surveyed out of which 3,949 people were Covid suspects till July 12.

“Out of these, samples of over 2,200 people were taken. Similarly, 14 dengue suspects were also found but fortunately no positive patient detected. 888 suspected patients of malaria were also found,” he added.

These people are being followed up for further diagnoses and treatment. Meanwhile, people were tested on the spot and necessary medicines were given to them immediately,” he said.

The suspected patients have been categorised in two categories i.e. patients with Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARI) and patients with Influenza Like Illness (ILI). “We have got 3,485 suspected COVID patients in fever clinics out of which 205 patients were of SARI and 3,280 were suffering from ILI like symptoms.

As many as 140 patients were tested Covid-19 positive out of all suspected patients which also include 33 found during ‘Kill Corona’ campaign.”

“The survey has been undergoing digitally through Sarthak App in which data is uploaded by the team on real time and review of the survey is being done by the officials immediately,” administrative officials said.

26 patients discharged, recovery rate above 74 per cent

As many as 26 patients were discharged from two hospitals of the city on Tuesday. These patients were discharged from Shri Aurobindo Hospital. Patients of age between 17 years to 70 years were discharged which include patients of other districts as well.

However, with increasing number of patients, recovery rate in city dropped to 74 per cent from 76.4 per cent. Number of active cases in the city is 1,102 patients and discharged patients were more than 4,028 patients.