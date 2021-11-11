Indore: 101 Pakistan migrants get citizenship

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In all, 101 people of the Sindhi community, who migrated from Pakistan were given Indian citizenship on Wednesday. Efforts to give citizenship to remaining eligible aspirants is underway.

State Home Minister Narottam Mishra and Water Resources Minister Tulsiram Silawat handed over the Indian citizenship certificates in a dignified ceremony held at the Jal Auditorium. On this occasion, MP

Shankar Lalwani, MLAs Ramesh Mendola, Aakash Vijayvargiya, Malini Gaur, collector Manish Singh, president of Pujya Jacob Abad Sindhi Panchayat Trust Raja Mandwani were also present.

Addressing the programme, State Home Minister Mishra said he was happy see that 101 people of Sindhi community have got citizenship of India. "It is a matter of pride and joy for us," he said.

MP Shankar Lalwani said efforts were on to expedite the process of giving citizenship to Sindhis who had come to India.

Delivering the welcome address Mandwani, president of Pujya Jacob Abad Sindhi Panchayat Trust, said that we are getting immense benefit from the simplification of citizenship law. We are especially grateful to

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for simplifying this law.

Published on: Thursday, November 11, 2021, 02:12 AM IST