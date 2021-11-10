Madhya Pradesh: Hindu Mahasabha glorifies Godse, ‘Godse Bayan’ study centre to be formed

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Hindu Mahasabha has launched the Godse Bayan Adhyayan Mala (Godse statement study centre) at the party office in Gwalior. The centre will deliver Nathuram Godse's statements and speeches to the masses.

During this, the Hindu Mahasabha also glorified Nathuram Godse and his companion Narayan Apte. The members of the Hindu Mahasabha also raised a slogan against the state Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan, Union minister Jyotriaditya Scindia, Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and MP Vivek Narayan Shejwalkar.

National Vice President of Akhil Bhartiya Hindu Mahasabha, Jaiveer Bhardwaj says that Godse's statement will be narrated and delivered to 1.84 crore people. The office-bearers of Hindu Mahasabha will send it through YouTube, WhatsApp and other social network sites.

He also said that he had brought soil from the land of Ambala where Godse was hanged along with fellow Narayan Apte on 15 November 1949.

Meanwhile, Congress targeted the Bharatiya Janata Party and said that Hindu Mahasabha is BJP's B team which is glorifying Gandhi's killer. At the same time, energy minister Pradhuman Singh Tomar says that the administration and police will do their work on this issue.

Notably, the Hindu Mahasabha installed Godse's idol in the party office in 2017 after which kicked up a controversy at that time. After that the district administration took action and confiscated the idol of Godse after closing the temple.

Published on: Wednesday, November 10, 2021, 08:13 PM IST