Madhya Pradesh: It takes no time to change from Sudama to Parashurama, says former minister Anoop Mishra

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): After the statement of BJP in charge of the state, Murlidhar Rao keeping Brahmins in the pocket, politics has heated up. The statement of Rao is making headlines.

While people were still getting over the statement, another big attack on the Congress has been made by long-lost Anoop Mishra.

Anoop Mishra, who is also the nephew of Atal Bihari, has been neglected in the BJP for a long time.

While speaking at the All India Brahmin Mahasabha, Anoop said, "So many invaders came but could not eliminate Sanatan Dharma. Similarly, none one can harm Brahmins. People should not forget that yet we are Sudama, but when the time comes, we will not take long to become Parashurama."

Notably, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia was also present as the chief guest in this conference.

A big conference was organized by Akhil Bharatiya Brahmin Mahasabha in Gwalior on Wednesday. The program was organized by former minister Anoop Mishra in which Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia was present as the chief guest.

Published on: Wednesday, November 10, 2021, 09:58 AM IST