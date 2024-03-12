Indore: 10 Students Fall Ill After Breakfast, Two In ICU

A-1 CREATION

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Ten students of St Joseph’s College of Nursing at Hoshangabad fell sick after breakfast at a hotel in Banganga on Monday. The girl students were admitted to Maharaja Yeshwantrao (MY) Hospital with complaint of nausea, vomiting and diarrhoea. Two of them were shifted to ICU. According to nursing teacher Keerti Dehariya, a batch of General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) second-year students had come to Government Mental Hospital, associated with MGM Medical College, for psychiatry posting. ‘All of us are staying in a private accommodation near Banganga area.

The 10 girls had breakfast at Shri Nath Guest House near Chandragupta Square on Monday morning. Later, they all suffered from vomiting and nausea. We immediately rushed them to MY Hospital for treatment,’ Dehariya said. She added that the girls had rice with something in breakfast. ‘We suspect that the hotel owner had served stale rice after frying them again,’ the teacher said.

Meanwhile, Superintendent of MY Hospital Dr PS Thakur said, two of the patients were admitted to ICU and their condition is stable.

Food safety officers swing into action Food safety officers swung into action after learning about the incident and raided Shri Nath Guest House. Senior food safety officer Manish Swami said that food samples from the guest house were sent for testing at State Food Testing Laboratory, Bhopal. Appropriate action would be taken after receiving reports.

Students admitted to MY Hospital

Diksha Ekka, Sukrita Toppo, Sakshi Ingle, Madhuri Bage, Marlin Das, Vandana Patel, Priya, Swati Yadav, Haseena Lakra and Shilpa Tirkey.