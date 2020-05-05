Indore: 1-yr-old boy, his 3 yr old sister defeat coronavirus, 30 people discharged

As many as 32 patients were discharged from two hospitals and two COVID Care Centers of the city on Tuesday.

The patients included 1-year-old Tatwarth Ved and his 3-year-old elder sister who defeated the disease and walked out of Choithram hospital with their family members. Ved was discharged with his family who had also tested positive.

The family shared that they had a tough time in the hospital but they didn’t give up and overcame the disease thanks to the support of the doctors and the staff and by supporting each other.

Meanwhile, eight other patients discharged from Choithram Hospital, three from MRTB Hospital, nine from Robert Nursing Home and 11 from Sewakunj Hospital.

About 50 more patients will be discharged from Shri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Sciences on Wednesday.

Woman in MP’s neighbourhood tested positive

A woman living few houses away from the residence of Member of Parliament Shankar Lalwani in Manishpuri area has tested positive. She was sent to hospital by the doctors while the area was declared as containment zone. However, Lalwani in a statement said his family is safe and they are following lockdown properly.

Three more cops tested positive

Three more cops tested COVID-19 positive on Monday. One of them was deployed at DIG Office while the other two were posted at Sanyogitaganj Police Station and at DRP Line. All three were sent to quarantine and the cops are trying to trace their contacts along with the health department’s team.