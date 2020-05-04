Indore: MGM Medical College serves showcause notices to 10 employees for not coming to work

Indore: Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College has served showcause notices to 10 employees for not coming to work. These employees were asked to furnish their reply or action would be taken against them.

However, three of the employees alleged that they didn’t get duty orders.

“I am deployed at Chief Medical and Health Office since April 8. Similarly, radiographer Anil Tiwari and A Farooqi didn’t get duty orders to work in MY Hospital OPD and they were working in MRTB,” radiographer Shivakant Vajpai said.

He added that College has issued them showcause notices but they never got duty orders.

Vajpai has also sent his clarification to Superintendent of MY Hospital.

“We will be writing about the same to Chief Minister that they are targeting employees who are working positively during the time of COVID,” he added.

Notices were served to Shivkant Vajpai, Anil Tiwari, A Farooqi, Kusum Upadhyaya, Gagan Modi, Rajendra Gupta, Surendra Rana, Ravo Rathore, Kavita Shah and Pratiksha Dale.