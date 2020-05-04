Indore: Misleading advertisments on social media to obtain bank details

Indore: State Cyber Cell of police has issued an advisory on Monday to make people aware against online frauds. They also shared some tips to avoid such frauds.

Cell officials have come to know that some cyber criminals are active in the city to dupe people by posting some advertisements on social media. Some of them have created Facebook pages in the name of well-known restaurants of the city, on which online Thali (food plate) parcel information was provided.

The criminals are asking people to make a payment of Rs 10 and to fill a form in which important information or bank's confidential information like ATM card number, expiry, CVV information is being asked. By obtaining above information fraudulently, the criminals are duping the people.

Cell officials have suggested that people should not share any confidential information on unknown websites. No food plates are being parceled online by any restaurant in the city during the lockdown.

Read the message received on your mobile carefully and if asked by someone else, do not tell the code number, OTP, verification code in the message.

Do not click on any type of unknown links as this type of links can put users into problems and the cyber criminal can save your personal information. If any unknown person sends a link to the mobile number registered in your bank and asks them to click on it or forward it to another number, do not do so.