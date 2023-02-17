Indore: 1 rubella positive patient found; shock waves in health department

Representative Image | Pixabay

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Amid increasing cases of measles, a case of rubella has sent shock ripples among the health officials as a 10-and-a-half-year-old boy was found positive. However, the health department officials claimed that the patient is recovering well.

Meanwhile, the district administration has decided to run a mega vaccination drive for those children who are yet to take doses of measles-rubella vaccine between February 19 to 24.

“We have found a patient with rubella positive on Thursday. The patient belongs to the Khajrana area and we have already surveyed the area,” district immunization officer, Dr Tarun Gupta, said.

He added that they have surveyed as many as 7,189 houses in the last one week in Khajrana and Chandan Nagar area and found as many as 185 children who have not taken the vaccine of measles and rubella so far.

“Out of these 185 children, we have vaccinated 170 of them and will vaccinate the remaining children,” Dr Gupta added.

Meanwhile, Collector Ilayaraja T also appealed to the people to get their children vaccinated against the disease at the earliest. “We have found 15 patients with measles in the last few days and all of them were not vaccinated. We appeal to the people to take the vaccine at the earliest as it is the only way to prevent people from this contagious disease.”

Task force meeting conducted

District administration has conducted a task force meeting to take steps for preventing the diseases.

“During the meeting, we discussed the ways to prevent the spread of the disease,” the collector said.

He also appealed to the religious leaders to motivate community people to take the vaccine doses. At present, the rate of vaccination in our district is 80 percent while it is 95 percent in the state.

An 11-year-old boy died

Out of the total 15 cases found in the last one week, an 11-year-old boy died due to measles on Wednesday night. “He was also suffering from meningoencephalitis along with suffering from measles. The patient was initially admitted to CHL Hospital but the family got him discharged against medical advice,” Dr Gupta added.

Read Also Indore: Youth ends life after argument with girl

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)