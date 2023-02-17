Indore: Youth ends life after argument with girl

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A youth allegedly committed suicide after talking with a girl in the Dwarkapuri area, police said on Thursday. However, no suicide note was recovered from the spot. The police are taking the statement of his family members to know the reason for his act.

The deceased has been identified as Arun, 25 years, a resident of Prajapat Nagar area of the city. He was found hanging in his room by his brother and was taken to the hospital but he could not be saved. Brother Ankush informed media persons that Arun reached home from his job around 11 pm on Wednesday. After reaching home he went to his room and talked with a girl which turned into an argument.

After a few hours, the girl made a phone call to Arun’s mother and asked her to pacify Arun. She knocked on the door of Arun’s room but there was no response. When Arun's brother peeped through the window he found Arun hanging from the ceiling. He somehow entered the room and took Arun to the hospital.

Ankush alleged that the girl with whom he was talking with is a divorcee. They had an argument over the phone after which Arun took the extreme step. The police have sent the body for autopsy and have started an investigation to know the reason for his suicide.

In another incident, a man named Bherulal hanged himself from the ceiling at his place in Rau. The reason for his suicide was also unknown till the filing of the report. A person hanged himself at his place in Khudel as well.

Read Also Indore: International conference in School of Physics from today

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)