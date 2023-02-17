Indore: International conference in School of Physics from today 

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): DAVV’s School of Physics will organise a two-day international conference, ICRTP-2023 from Friday. Dr Ashutosh Mishra Professor and Head, School of physics informed that the School of Physics is glad to announce a two-day International Conference on Recent Trends in Physics (ICRTP-2023). The fourth edition of the conference is scheduled on February 17 & 18 at Ramani Hall, School of Computer Science and Information Technology, Devi Ahilya University.

The objective of the conference is to provide a platform for interaction among scientists, teachers, researchers and students to share their ideas, thoughts and scientific findings in various areas of Physics including the application part. There will be 17 invited talks by various speakers from India and around the world and 78 abstracts have been submitted for presentation and posters on various fields of physics like material science, LASER physics, nano-physics, plasma physics, FEL etc. This conference will provide a platform for different participants from all over the world to exchange knowledge and discuss on-going research in various fields of physics. The technical programme of the conference will comprise of the keynote address, invited talks, oral and poster presentations spread over seven scientific sessions.

DAVV vice-chancellor Renu Jain will grace the occasion and prof Marco Coisson, Insttuto Tarino (Italy) will deliver the inaugural talk on "Iron oxide nanoparticles for magnetic hyperthermia routes for determining their heating power" on Friday. There will be five sessions for invited talks and one session for poster presentations. The best poster awards will also be given to research students for encouraging their work in various fields of physics.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)