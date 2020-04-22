Indore: 1 lakh consumers get discount for timely payment of power bills

Indore: Madhya Pradesh Western Region Power Distribution offer of one per cent discount on timely payment of electricity bills has yielded fruits.

“Nearly one lakh people paid their bills before the deadline expired and availed one per cent rebate on the bill amount in the last five days,” said West Discom managing director Vikas Narwal.

The bill payers are from 15 districts under West Discom. Of 1 lakh bill payers, nearly 30,000 are from the city.

The Discom issued bills of Rs 100 crore for the month of March. As people are avoiding coming to Discom office for payment of bills due to coronavirus scare, Discom has offered to give one per cent discount if they paid the bill from any online medium.

Narwal stated that the company has come forward with a discount scheme for its consumers for timely payment of electricity bills.

He stated that the scheme is applicable to both low tension (LT) and high tension (HT) connections.

For LT connection, the consumer can avail up to Rs 10,000 discount whereas for HT connection the consumer can get up to Rs 1 lakh discount.

Narwal stated that this discount is over and above to the discount provided on the online payment of bills. The West Discom gives up to Rs 20 cash back for LT connection and up to Rs 1000 cashback for HT connections for online payment of bills.