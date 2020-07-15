Indian Medical Association worries for doctors death due to corona, issues 'red alert'

Indore: As the Indian Medical Association issued ‘Red Alert’ for the doctors across the country over increasing death percentage of doctors infected by COVID-19, local bodies also appealed to the doctors for taking extra care of themselves as the ‘fight’ will continue for many more months.
According to National Chairman of IMA’s Tobacco Control Committee Dr Dilip Acharya, the rate of death of doctors due to COVID-19 is over 7.5 percent over infected doctors across the country.
“It is alarming that 8 per cent doctors who got infected while treating patients succumbed to the deadly disease. Our national body has raised alarm over the situation and appealed to doctors to remain safe and healthy with the prediction that the fight against the unseen enemy will continue for many days,” he said.
“COVID death amongst doctors is of great concern. Medical profession remains the beacon of hope for the nation to lead the exit from the pandemic. IMA strongly advocates the leadership of doctors in adopting all scientific best practices. Wide dissemination of such knowledge is happening through an avalanche of webinars helping doctors to face the challenge. Doctors need to take charge of the situation and ensure the safety of themselves, their families, their colleagues and staff. Senior doctors who are decision makers for the institutions have enhanced responsibility of taking care of their flock. Friendly and scientific batch posting needs to be implemented,” the national body said.
Meanwhile, City President of IMA Dr Satish Joshi said, “We have been running various activities to spread awareness among doctors to remain safe and healthy. War against COVID-19 will run for many more months and we will have to be prepared for the same.”
He added that in Indore too, the medical fraternity has lost many of its gems, including Dr Ajay Joshi, Dr Shatrughna Panjwani, Dr BK Sharma, Dr Sanat Dalal and others.
“How a war can be won when we have lost our soldiers and the same is implemented for the doctors in this era,” he added.
IMA National COVID Registry (affected)
Practising Doctors 586
Residents 566
House Surgeons 150
Total 1302
