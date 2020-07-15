Indian Medical Association worries for doctors death due to corona, issues 'red alert'

“COVID death amongst doctors is of great concern. Medical profession remains the beacon of hope for the nation to lead the exit from the pandemic. IMA strongly advocates the leadership of doctors in adopting all scientific best practices. Wide dissemination of such knowledge is happening through an avalanche of webinars helping doctors to face the challenge. Doctors need to take charge of the situation and ensure the safety of themselves, their families, their colleagues and staff. Senior doctors who are decision makers for the institutions have enhanced responsibility of taking care of their flock. Friendly and scientific batch posting needs to be implemented,” the national body said.

Meanwhile, City President of IMA Dr Satish Joshi said, “We have been running various activities to spread awareness among doctors to remain safe and healthy. War against COVID-19 will run for many more months and we will have to be prepared for the same.”

He added that in Indore too, the medical fraternity has lost many of its gems, including Dr Ajay Joshi, Dr Shatrughna Panjwani, Dr BK Sharma, Dr Sanat Dalal and others.

“How a war can be won when we have lost our soldiers and the same is implemented for the doctors in this era,” he added.

IMA National COVID Registry (affected)

Practising Doctors 586

Residents 566

House Surgeons 150

Total 1302