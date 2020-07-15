Madhya Pradesh: Amid speculations of joining BJP, MLA Rahul Singh and Tarbar Singh meet CM Kamal Nath

After former MLA from Pradyuman Singh Lodhi from Bada Malhara turned saffron two days ago, BJP is allegedly said to eye five more Congress MLAs. There are reports of four MLAs from Bundelkhand and one MLA from Mahakaushal being in touch with BJP. In view of this, the Congress has started contacting these MLAs.

On Tuesday, speculations of two Congress MLA joining BJP intensified. Notably, rumors aired that Damoh MLA Rahul Singh and Banda MLA Tarbar Singh were in touch with BJP and could likely join them.

Alarmed by the political crisis of Rajasthan and the rebellion of Scindia and his loyalists, former chief minister Kamal Nath called the two MLAs home and held an hour-long discussion. After the meeting, the two first-time MLAs interacted with the media and said that they have full faith in Congress. Rahul said, "BJP has understood that they cannot win now with people's mandate, so they are trying all way round to come into power. I have got many offers. Nobody can buy respect. My loyalty stands with my party. It is the Congress Party that has made us MLAs and we will go our own way with the Congress party even further. We have discussed the by-election with Kamal Nath. People will show them reality."

Pradyuman Singh Lodhi, who left the Congress and his legislature and joined BJP, wept bitterly at the time of Kamal Nath's resignation as Chief Minister in March. Both Pradyuman and Rahul Singh are cousins ​​and belong to the same family in Hindolia. Tarbar Singh is also his relative. In the last two months, the three MLAs took several meetings at the block level in Surkhi Vidhan Sabha. Now Pradyuman has joined BJP. Revenue and Transport Minister Govind Singh Rajput has also played an important role in getting Tarbar a ticket in the last assembly elections.