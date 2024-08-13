Indian Academy of Paediatrics Advocates For ORS Corners In All Government Hospitals Nationwide | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indian Academy of Paediatrics (IAP) is leading a significant effort to establish ORS (Oral Rehydration Solution) corners in all government hospitals across the nation. This initiative is part of a broader strategy to combat diarrhoea and reduce child mortality. IAP had organised awareness programmes in hospitals, nursing homes, Anganwadi centres, medical colleges and private clinics in Indore to educate both medical professionals and the public on proper preparation and use of ORS.

Dr Priyanka Jain, President of Indore chapter, underscored the importance of ORS in preventing dehydration, a frequent consequence of diarrhoea in children. Paediatrician Dr Shrilekha Joshi highlighted that diarrhoea is one of the leading causes of death among children under five in India, after pneumonia and premature birth. She pointed out that contaminated water, poor food hygiene and lack of cleanliness, especially during the rainy season, are the main contributors to diarrhoea.

Dr Saurabh Piparsaniya explained that diarrhoea can lead to dehydration, causing an imbalance in the body's electrolytes, which is crucial for muscle and cell function. He emphasised the need to administer ORS to children as soon as symptoms appear. T

he importance of zinc in treating diarrhoea was also stressed, with paediatricians recommending daily zinc supplements to enhance intestinal immunity. Children under six months should receive 10 mg of zinc daily, while those older than six months should get 20 mg. Parents were advised to ensure children with diarrhoea remain hydrated by giving those ORS regularly, with specific amounts based on age.