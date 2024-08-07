Indore: 3,543 Acute Diarrhoea Cases Reported In Two Months, Consumption Of Contaminated Water Major Reason

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The city has witnessed a significant surge in acute diarrhoea disease (ADD) cases over the last two months, with a total of 3,543 cases reported. In June, 1,571 cases were identified, which increased to 1,972 cases in July, marking a 26 per cent rise. The monsoon season, which is currently at its peak, has exacerbated the situation as waterborne diseases proliferate. The primary cause of the surge in ADD cases is contaminated water being supplied through taps and other sources.

In response to the alarming rise in ADD cases, the health department has intensified its efforts to combat the outbreak. They have recently tested 150 water samples from various sources, out of which 60 were found unsatisfactory. These results highlight the need for stringent measures to ensure the safety of water supply.

Epidemiologist Dr Anshul Mishra has alerted residents about increasing cases and urged people to take necessary precautions to prevent the disease. She emphasised the importance of drinking boiled water and avoid consumption of raw or unwashed vegetables and fruits. Additionally, she recommended practicing good hand hygiene, especially before eating or preparing food and after using the washroom.

The health department has also launched a public awareness campaign to educate residents about the importance of water hygiene and sanitation. Dr Mishra also appealed to residents to report any instances of contaminated water supply to the authorities immediately, so that corrective actions can be taken swiftly.

60 water samples found 'unsatisfactory'

Health department reports stated that 60 out of 175 water samples collected from various places in the city were found 'unsatisfactory'. According to Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr BS Saitya, bacterial growth was found in these samples and they are unsafe for drinking. The growth of coliform bacteria has been found in water samples and its consumption may cause gastric diseases.