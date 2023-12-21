India To Witness Shortest Day On December 22; All You Need To Know

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): India will witness the shortest day of the year tomorrow December 22. Courtesy: An annual astronomical event!

Considering the Earth’s rotation, the Sun will be perpendicular to the Tropic of Capricorn on December 22, 2023. On this day, the revolution of the Sun will be between 23 degrees and 26 degrees at 17 Vikla South. Due to this the countries located in the Northern Hemisphere including India will have the shortest day and longest night.

According to Government Jiwaji Observatory’s superintendent Dr Rajendra Gupt, every year, there will be an astronomical event on December 22 due to which this Friday will be the shortest day.

Sunrise in Ujjain will be at 7.05 am and sunset at 5.46 pm. Due to this, the duration of the day in Ujjain will be 10 hours 41 minutes and the duration of the night will be 13 hours 19 minutes. During this time the Sun will enter Cyan Capricorn. On this day, the Sun will be in Capricorn at 0 degrees.

The movement of the Sun starts becoming visible towards the north, which is called the beginning of Uttarayan. Due to the Sun's movement towards the north, the days will gradually start getting longer in the Northern Hemisphere and the nights will start getting shorter. On March 21, the Sun will be at the equator. Then day and night will be equal.