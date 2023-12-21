MP: Woman Tenant Brutally Beaten Up, 5 Of Landlord Family Arrested In Ujjain

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A shop owner along with his family beat up a woman running a pathology lab at the Kot Mohalla intersection in Ujjain. Police took action after the video of the incident went viral. A case has been registered against the shop owner, wife, son, daughter-in-law, and another based on woman’s report.

Accused Riyaz and his son Akram, who run a hotel 'Indian Guest House' near Hari Phatak, had made a three-year contract with the victim Amreen by giving their shop on rent to operate 'Life Care Pathology' three years ago. Riyaz and Akram want the woman to vacate their shop before the contract ends on June 24, 2024. Whereas the woman has told both of them several times that she will vacate the shop before the contract ends.

A video of the incident has gone viral in which Riyaz along with his wife, son, and daughter-in-law beat Amreen for vacating the shop. The woman got injured due to the assault after which she was admitted to the hospital.

The video went viral on the social media platforms in which Amreen is sitting in her pathology room talking to someone on the phone. During this, two people come one after another and pounce on the woman. The woman is also being physically assaulted by both the father and the son. The crowd leaves, during which Riyaz’s wife, daughter-in-law, and another also come. And everyone together beat the woman.

CSP OP Mishra said that a case has been registered against five accused under Sections 323, 294, and 506 of the IPC and all of them have been arrested.