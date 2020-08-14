Independence Day 2020: Despite corona, free & positive spirit of people intact

Indore: The usual grand celebrations of Independence Day will be missing this year, as most of it will be online and only unfurling of the National Flag ceremony will be organised in schools and other places with limitation of 5 people.

However, to celebrate the day and pray for the country, Indoreans are sending out positive messages and planning events online.

Chairperson of Indore Sahodaya School Complex UK Jha said, “We will miss having children this year and the usual celebrations, but with permission from district administration, we will unfurl the National Flag in schools with maximum 5 staff members.”

Green India, free from Corona

An environmentalist Zafar Shaikh shared his unique bonsai preparation for Independence Day. He prayed to nature to heal us from coronavirus and help India in becoming ‘Green Zone’.

“I want to show Green India, the country free form coronavirus and in sync with nature,” Shaikh said. He prepared the map of India by growing a bonsai using 4 plants of Carmona.

“It took 4 years to bring this plant in a complete form showing green India,” Shaikh said.

He prepared this special bonsai in a ceramic bonsai pot using black soil, cow dung, sand, aluminium wire and neem khali (a type of fertilizer).