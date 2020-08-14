Amid COVID-19 pandemic, how will Independence Day 2020 be different?

Limited guest list



Socially distanced seating with six feet distance has been arranged at the Red Fort event. However, participation is only through invitation. About 4000 plus invites have been issued to officials, diplomats, members of public, media and so on, the PIB said in a press note. Additionally, the seating enclosures and walkways have been laid with wooden flooring and carpeting. Additional Door frame metal detectors, with adequately spaced markings have been provided and the parking areas have been brick lined and paved.

Medical booths, advisories and more



Keeping the pandemic in mind, there will be medical booths at four places near the Red Fort in Delhi. Additionally, people would have to undergo thermal screening and then be seated according to social distancing rules. Officials both and the Central and State level have attempted to increase awareness about the virus by playing advisories and making announcements over the last several months. This too will be a feature of the celebrations this year.

Webinars and virtual celebrations

While the Ministry of Tourism had recently launched a series of Independence Day-themed webinars, this is not the only way the event is going virtual. Various states have urged people to not attend public Independence Day events, and celebrations leading up to I-Day have taken place in relative seclusion.