Independence Day 2020: Armed forces don face masks during dress rehearsal at Red Fort; check pictures here

India is all set to celebrate 74th Independence Day tomorrow. Typically on this day, India witnesses a huge celebration of independence with tricolour flag hoisting, parades and cultural functions across the country.

However, this year the Independence Day celebrations across the country including functions at the Red Fort will be relatively muted in terms of participation of people in view of the situation created by COVID-19.

Compared to the past, about 20 per cent VVIPs or other participants will be able to witness Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the nation from ramparts of the historic fort.

The arrangements have been made keeping in view social distancing norms.

Here are some pictures of preparations which are underway for the Independence day celebration across India.