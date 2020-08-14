India

Updated on

Independence Day 2020: Armed forces don face masks during dress rehearsal at Red Fort; check pictures here

By FPJ Web Desk

New Delhi: Tri-Service contingents during the full dress rehearsals for the 74th Independence Day celebrations, amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, at Red Fort in New Delhi, Thursday.
India is all set to celebrate 74th Independence Day tomorrow. Typically on this day, India witnesses a huge celebration of independence with tricolour flag hoisting, parades and cultural functions across the country.

However, this year the Independence Day celebrations across the country including functions at the Red Fort will be relatively muted in terms of participation of people in view of the situation created by COVID-19.

Compared to the past, about 20 per cent VVIPs or other participants will be able to witness Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the nation from ramparts of the historic fort.

The arrangements have been made keeping in view social distancing norms.

Here are some pictures of preparations which are underway for the Independence day celebration across India.

New Delhi: Tri-Service contingents during the full dress rehearsals for the 74th Independence Day celebrations, amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, at Red Fort in New Delhi, Thursday.
New Delhi: Seating arrangements at the historic Red Fort during the full dress rehearsals for the 74th Independence Day celebrations, amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, in New Delhi, Thursday.
J&K Women Police contingent march- past during the full-dress rehearsal ahead of the 74th Independence Day parade, at Mini Stadium in Jammu, Thursday.
Chennai: Tamil Nadu Disaster Response Force (TNDRF) contingent march-past during the full-dress rehearsals for the 74th Independence Day celebrations, amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, at state headquarters in Chennai, Thursday
Mumbai: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus lit up in tricolours ahead of the 74th Independence Day, in Mumbai, Thursday
Shimla: Rehearsals for the 74th Independence Day celebrations, amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, at Ridge in Shimla, Thursday.
Workers preparing for the upcoming Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort in New Delhi on Wednesday.
Schoolchildren attend a full-dress rehearsal for India?s 74th Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort in New Delhi on August 13.
New Delhi: Security personnel during the full dress rehearsals for the 74th Independence Day celebrations, amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, on a rainy day at Red Fort in New Delhi, Thursday, Aug. 13.
Sources said school children will not be there and National Cadet Corps would be present.

In previous years, nearly 900 VVIPs used to be accommodated on either side of the main podium. This number will be down to about 130 this year, officials said.

Around 4,000 personnel will be on security duty for the function.

Over 1,500 "coronavirus winners" who recovered from the disease, will attend the function in a symbol of the citizens' determination to fight the pandemic and emerge winners.

Police officials said that 350 Delhi police personnel, who will be part of the guard of honour at the Red Fort on August 15 have been quarantined at a police colony in Delhi Cantonment.

The Home Ministry, in its advisory, has called upon states to avoid congregation of people and use of technology for the telecast of celebrations.

The ministry said it is imperative to follow certain preventive measures such as maintaining social distancing, wearing masks, sanitization and protecting vulnerable persons.

(With inputs from ANI)

