Rajasthan: Senior Congress Leader Rameshwar Dudi Passes Away At 62; Funeral In Bikaner Today

Jaipur: Senior Rajasthan Congress leader Rameshwar Dudi passed away in Bikaner after battling a prolonged illness, and his last rites will be performed on Saturday.

The funeral of the 62-year-old leader will be held at 1.00 p.m. in Jat Baghi, Bikaner.

About Rameshwar Dudi

Dudi, who served as the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajasthan Assembly, had been in a coma for the past 25 months and breathed his last late Friday night, according to his family.

State Congress leaders have described his death as a significant loss for the party.

Widely known as a prominent farmer leader and a Jat leader, Dudi was a towering figure in Rajasthan politics.

He gained popularity for his grassroots connections, commitment to agrarian issues, and distinct personal style - often making headlines for his stylish appearance in political circles.

In the 2004 Lok Sabha elections from Bikaner, Dudi gave a tough fight to the BJP candidate and Bollywood actor Dharmendra, further cementing his position as a powerful leader.

Bikaner Congress (Rural) President Bishna Ram Siyag said that Dudi suffered a brain stroke in August 2023. He was first admitted to SMS Hospital and later transferred to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram for advanced treatment.

Subsequently, Dudi continued receiving care at his residence in Delhi. However, after a recent health setback, he was admitted to the hospital again, but his condition showed no significant improvement. Doctors eventually advised bringing Dudi home, where he passed away.

Former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot's Tweet

Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot expressed deep sorrow, calling Dudi's demise a personal loss.

Gehlot posted on social media: "The demise of Rameshwar Dudi, former Leader of the Opposition and Member of Parliament from Bikaner, is deeply saddening. His passing at such a young age is shocking."

Gehlot also recalled Dudi's unwavering dedication across all roles: "He performed every responsibility with sincerity - be it as an MP, MLA, or Leader of the Opposition. He always worked for the welfare of farmers. Just a few days before suffering a stroke, he had come to meet me. We had a long conversation, and we made the best possible arrangements for his treatment. I pray to God to grant peace to his soul and strength to his family."

Congress Leader Sachin Pilot Pays Tribute

Congress leader Sachin Pilot also paid tribute, highlighting Dudi's contribution to the party and the people. He said, "The news of the passing of former Leader of the Opposition Rameshwar Dudi ji is extremely saddening. From student politics to becoming District Head and later Leader of the Opposition, his political journey was truly inspiring. During my tenure as Rajasthan Congress President, I worked closely with him. He played a key role in exposing the anti-people policies of the then-BJP government. He was always a strong advocate for farmers and deeply connected to the grassroots."

Pilot expressed "deepest sympathies" to Sushila Dudi ji and the entire family on this untimely loss.

"May God grant peace to the departed soul and give the family the strength to bear this grief. Om Shanti," Pilot said.

