 UP News: SP Delegation Stopped From Entering Bareilly, Opposition Leader Put Under House Arrest; Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUP News: SP Delegation Stopped From Entering Bareilly, Opposition Leader Put Under House Arrest; Video

UP News: SP Delegation Stopped From Entering Bareilly, Opposition Leader Put Under House Arrest; Video

Pandey was confined to his residence early in the morning with heavy police deployment outside. He was handed a notice directing him not to travel to Bareilly. The Bareilly District Magistrate had earlier instructed police officials across districts that no political delegation should be allowed into Bareilly without prior permission.

BISWAJEET BANERJEEUpdated: Saturday, October 04, 2025, 06:56 PM IST
article-image
SP Delegation Stopped From Entering Bareilly | X/ @pmataprasadsp

Tension simmered in Bareilly on Saturday as police stopped a Samajwadi Party (SP) delegation from visiting the violence-hit city, placing Leader of Opposition Mata Prasad Pandey under house arrest in Lucknow. The action came in the wake of the September 26 clashes linked to the “I Love Mohammad” row.

Pandey was confined to his residence early in the morning with heavy police deployment outside. He was handed a notice directing him not to travel to Bareilly. The Bareilly District Magistrate had earlier instructed police officials across districts that no political delegation should be allowed into Bareilly without prior permission.

Reports suggested that several SP MPs, including Ziaur Rahman Barq, Harendra Malik, Iqra Hasan and Mohibullah Nadvi, had planned to join the delegation. Security forces were deployed outside Barq’s residence to prevent him from leaving.

“Our delegation was only going to understand the situation and meet those affected by the violence. The police served me a notice and told me I cannot step out. Later, I received a letter from the Bareilly DM saying my visit could disturb law and order,” Pandey told reporters. He accused the government of trying to “hide its failures” and suppress the opposition’s voice.

FPJ Shorts
Panvel Municipal Corporation Celebrates Classical Marathi Language Week With Lectures, Quiz And Essay Competitions At K L E College
Panvel Municipal Corporation Celebrates Classical Marathi Language Week With Lectures, Quiz And Essay Competitions At K L E College
Man Wanted For Khopoli Murder Arrested At India-Nepal Border After Three Weeks On The Run
Man Wanted For Khopoli Murder Arrested At India-Nepal Border After Three Weeks On The Run
Navi Mumbai Banner Politics: NMMC Allows Hundreds Of Illegal Hoardings During Navratri, Removes Them Only After Festivities
Navi Mumbai Banner Politics: NMMC Allows Hundreds Of Illegal Hoardings During Navratri, Removes Them Only After Festivities
'Road Satyagraha' Enters 12th Day, Activists March Into Ratnagiri Demanding Safer Mumbai–Goa Highway
'Road Satyagraha' Enters 12th Day, Activists March Into Ratnagiri Demanding Safer Mumbai–Goa Highway

The SP said its visit was aimed at highlighting grievances of the Muslim community, who alleged that police and PAC personnel had lathi-charged them when they went to submit a memorandum to the Bareilly DM after Friday prayers on September 26. Several were reportedly injured in the incident.

Defending its move, the Bareilly administration said the curbs were purely on security grounds. “The situation in some areas is still tense. Political delegations have been temporarily restricted to prevent any flare-up,” a senior police officer said.

The SP, however, termed the restrictions an “attack on democratic rights.” Party leaders insisted their visit was peaceful and accused the government of misusing police power.

Read Also
'Was Willing To Join BJP And Shinde Govt Alliance In 2022': Ajit Pawar Denies ED Pressure...
article-image

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) strongly opposed the SP’s plan. BJP spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi said, “The Samajwadi Party is trying to inflame Bareilly’s sensitive atmosphere. This delegation was a political drama. The administration has shown patience and restraint while foiling their conspiracy to disturb peace. Under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, no attempt to trigger communal unrest will be tolerated.”

Meanwhile, Bareilly continues to remain under tight security watch with heavy deployment of police and drone surveillance in sensitive localities.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

UP: Rampur-Delhi Roadways Bus Hangs Off Brajghat Ganga Bridge, All Passengers Rescued; Terrifying...

UP: Rampur-Delhi Roadways Bus Hangs Off Brajghat Ganga Bridge, All Passengers Rescued; Terrifying...

UP Minister OP Rajbhar Mocks SP’s 'PDA Pathshala,' Calls It 'Parivar Development Authority'

UP Minister OP Rajbhar Mocks SP’s 'PDA Pathshala,' Calls It 'Parivar Development Authority'

Guru Tegh Bahadur Anniversary: Punjab To Hold First-Ever Assembly Session At Anandpur Sahib On Nov...

Guru Tegh Bahadur Anniversary: Punjab To Hold First-Ever Assembly Session At Anandpur Sahib On Nov...

'No Alliance With Congress': Arvind Kejriwal Says AAP To Contest Goa Assembly Elections 2027 Alone...

'No Alliance With Congress': Arvind Kejriwal Says AAP To Contest Goa Assembly Elections 2027 Alone...

Ghaziabad: 3 Killed, 1 Injured As Speeding Car Runs Over Pedestrians At GT Road; Chilling VIDEO...

Ghaziabad: 3 Killed, 1 Injured As Speeding Car Runs Over Pedestrians At GT Road; Chilling VIDEO...