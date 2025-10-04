UP News: SP Delegation Stopped From Entering Bareilly, Opposition Leader Put Under House Arrest; Video

SP Delegation Stopped From Entering Bareilly | X/ @pmataprasadsp

Tension simmered in Bareilly on Saturday as police stopped a Samajwadi Party (SP) delegation from visiting the violence-hit city, placing Leader of Opposition Mata Prasad Pandey under house arrest in Lucknow. The action came in the wake of the September 26 clashes linked to the “I Love Mohammad” row.

Pandey was confined to his residence early in the morning with heavy police deployment outside. He was handed a notice directing him not to travel to Bareilly. The Bareilly District Magistrate had earlier instructed police officials across districts that no political delegation should be allowed into Bareilly without prior permission.

Reports suggested that several SP MPs, including Ziaur Rahman Barq, Harendra Malik, Iqra Hasan and Mohibullah Nadvi, had planned to join the delegation. Security forces were deployed outside Barq’s residence to prevent him from leaving.

“Our delegation was only going to understand the situation and meet those affected by the violence. The police served me a notice and told me I cannot step out. Later, I received a letter from the Bareilly DM saying my visit could disturb law and order,” Pandey told reporters. He accused the government of trying to “hide its failures” and suppress the opposition’s voice.

The SP said its visit was aimed at highlighting grievances of the Muslim community, who alleged that police and PAC personnel had lathi-charged them when they went to submit a memorandum to the Bareilly DM after Friday prayers on September 26. Several were reportedly injured in the incident.

Defending its move, the Bareilly administration said the curbs were purely on security grounds. “The situation in some areas is still tense. Political delegations have been temporarily restricted to prevent any flare-up,” a senior police officer said.

The SP, however, termed the restrictions an “attack on democratic rights.” Party leaders insisted their visit was peaceful and accused the government of misusing police power.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) strongly opposed the SP’s plan. BJP spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi said, “The Samajwadi Party is trying to inflame Bareilly’s sensitive atmosphere. This delegation was a political drama. The administration has shown patience and restraint while foiling their conspiracy to disturb peace. Under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, no attempt to trigger communal unrest will be tolerated.”

Meanwhile, Bareilly continues to remain under tight security watch with heavy deployment of police and drone surveillance in sensitive localities.