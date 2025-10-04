 Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi Announces ₹4 Lakh Ex-Gratia For Families Of Landslide Victims In Rain-Hit Gajapati District
ANIUpdated: Saturday, October 04, 2025, 11:15 AM IST
article-image
Heavy rains have wreaked havoc in Odisha's Gajapati district, claiming the lives of two individuals due to landslides. | X @Ganjam_Admin

Gajapati: Heavy rains have wreaked havoc in Odisha's Gajapati district, claiming the lives of two individuals due to landslides.

The deceased have been identified as Trinath Nayak from Bastriguda gram panchayat and Laxman Nayak from Meripalli gram panchayat, as confirmed by Gajapati District Collector Madhumita in a post on X.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has expressed profound sorrow over the tragic incident and announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh each for the families of the victims. The Chief Minister also held discussions with the district collector to assess the situation and directed Commerce and Transport Minister Bibhuti Bhusan Jena to visit Gajapati and oversee relief and rescue operations.

In Bastiguda, under the R Udaygiri police station, a landslide occurred, affecting the rural area as people were returning home; large boulders fell.

article-image

"We deployed a JCB at night and recovered dead bodies, which have been sent for postmortem. Another landslide in Budishila village (R. Udaygiri) blocked a road, which we've cleared. In the Mohana police station area, one people crossing a stream were swept away by strong currents; we recovered their bodies today after rescue efforts. Similarly, in Bandhaguda village (Mohana), a person trying to cross a river during a landslide got trapped; we recovered the body this morning after earlier rescue attempts weren't possible," SP Gajapati, Jatindra Kumar Panda said to ANI.

The incessant rainfall has led to widespread disruptions, including landslides in multiple locations across Gajapati, Rayagada, and Koraput districts, waterlogging, and transport disruptions. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a 'red alert' for extremely heavy rainfall in several districts, prompting authorities to take precautionary measures.

Rescue operations are underway, with teams working to clear blocked roads and search for individuals still missing, including a father-son duo, Kartika Shabara (70) and Rajib Shabara, who went missing after a landslide in Rayagada block.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

