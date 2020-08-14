Independence Day 2020: Wishes, messages, images, greetings to share with your friends and family on WhatsApp, Facebook, SMS and Instagram

India will be celebrating its 74th Independence Day tomorrow, August 15. Independence Day reminds us of all the sacrifices our freedom fighters made to release India from the clutches of British rule.

India gained Independence on 15th August 1947 and every year this day is celebrated with great pomp in our country. Every year on Independence Day, people celebrate the spirit of patriotism by participating in rallies, organising events and decorating schools, offices and public places in tricolours. But, this year as coronavirus crisis lingers on, the government has issued guidelines to ensure that the Independence Day celebrations are done keeping in mind the precautionary measures.

However, don’t let the coronavirus pandemic dampen your spirits of patriotism. As we celebrate our 74th Independence Day this year, here are some images and wishes to share to share with your friends and family.

