Confused whether 2020 is India’s 73rd Independence Day or 74th? Here's your answer

The year 2020 may have breezed past amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but it didn’t really manage to ruin all of India’s festivities.

From virtual celebrations to sending over parcels, these trying times have helped us evolve with technology and jugaads if nothing else.

However, despite all the information available at just one click/touch, there is always room for confusion. Take for instance the Independence Day, which is right around the corner.

Besides the obvious questions such as – Will there be a parade or a massive flag hoisting ceremony? The one that comes way before the actual event is to know the number of years since India became independent after the British rule.

India will celebrate Independence Day on August 15. As per the annual norm, many are confused whether this is India’s 73rd Independence Day or 74th.

The confusion arises because a lot people do not understand the difference between "Independence Day" and "Year of Independence".

Mathematically, if we became independent in 1947, celebrated 1st anniversary in 1948, 10th in 1957, 50th in 97, 60th in 2007; that makes 2020 as the 74th anniversary, and completion of 73 years.

Let’s try to understand it with one more example. A kid born on 15th August 2020 will celebrate the first birthday next year which means the 10th Birthday will be in 2030, 20th in 2040 and similarly 70th in 2090. It won’t become the 71st birthday in 2090.

So, India completes 73 years of Independence in 2020, but it will be the 74th Independence Day, on August 15.

Typically on this day, India witnesses a huge celebration of independence with tricolour flag hoisting, parades and cultural functions across the country.

Independence Day is one of the most significant days in Indian history that reminds us of the bravery of our freedom fighters.

It is yet to be known what has been planned this year given the COVID-19 crisis.