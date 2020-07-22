Madhya Pradesh: As Corona spreads, public functions banned on Independence Day, ministers not to hoist flag in districts

The coronavirus is all set to impact the Independence Day celebrations. There will be no public celebrations of the day this year. It will be symbolically observed.
According to a decision in the cabinet, the ministers will not hoist national flag in districts. The main function will be held in Bhopal where a few ministers will be present.
The collectors will hoist flag in the districts. Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, “It is necessary to celebrate the Independence Day with limited number of people.”
The government officers should keep in mind the social social-distancing norms at the time of hoisting the national flag.
The government has also prohibited calling of children to parades and other functions on that day.
The schools, talkies and gyms have already been shut because of the corona pandemic. Besides, a ban has been imposed on all public functions. Accordingly, the government has planned to arrest disease by not holding a big function on August 15.
Nevertheless, the Central Government has yet to issue any order on the Independence Day function.
