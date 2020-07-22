Madhya Pradesh: As Corona spreads, public functions banned on Independence Day, ministers not to hoist flag in districts

The coronavirus is all set to impact the Independence Day celebrations. There will be no public celebrations of the day this year. It will be symbolically observed.

According to a decision in the cabinet, the ministers will not hoist national flag in districts. The main function will be held in Bhopal where a few ministers will be present.

The collectors will hoist flag in the districts. Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, “It is necessary to celebrate the Independence Day with limited number of people.”