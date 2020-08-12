Independence Day 2020: 15 calligraphers come together to pay calligraphic tribute to India

A team of 15 calligraphers from across the country under the guidance of Achyut Palav, a well-known calligrapher, paid a calligraphic tribute to India by writing each line of “Jana Gana Mana”, the National Anthem on India in different script. Not only this, 15 vocalists also gave their voices to the national anthem. The video of the national anthem will be released on August 14 evening.

At a time when there is a gloomy situation everywhere because of the pandemic, Palav tried to bring the whole country together through his calligraphy art. Having an experience of over 40 years, Palav conceptualized the national anthem in a unique way. “I brought 15 Calligraphers from across the country and assigned them to write one line of the National Anthem in his language. Like a calligrapher from Kerala writes in Malayalam and a Bengal calligrapher in Bengali,” said Palav. He added that the video of the writing works was shot on a mobile phone and later clubbed together to complete the song. The concept has been christened as “Akshar Bharat, A Calligraphic Tribute to India”.

The languages included in writing the national anthem are Devnagri, Odia, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Gujarati, Urdu, Tamil, Gurumukhi, Modi, Kashmiri, Bengali, Assamese, Maithili and Siddham. Palav said that on Independence Day, we will present the linguistic glory of India.

The National Anthem has been composed by well-known musical artist Adinath Mangeshkar who is also Secretary General of MIT VIshwashanti Sangit Kala Academy (VSKA). Students of VSKA and other members of the college gave their voices.

Palav said, “We all perceive our country differently. However, as a calligrapher, I see scripts and sounds all around me.” He added that on the Independence Day, 15 Indian scripts, 15 Calligraphers, and 15 vocalists will come together to celebrate ‘Jana Gana Mana’, so that world can know that India may be divided by states but united by the common love for our great nation.

Despite the ongoing lockdown across the country, calligrapher who is located across the country participated enthusiastically. “The internet problem in Kashmir did not deter a Calligrapher from Kashmir to shot the video and sent on time,” said Palav enthusiastically.