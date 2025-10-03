Sikkim State Lottery Result: October 03, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Crown Friday Weekly Draw

Sikkim State Lottery Result | Image Credit: Wikipedia (Representational)

The Sikkim State Lottery results for the Dear Crown Friday Weekly Lottery at 6 PM will be announced today, October 03, 2025. The top prize for this lottery is a massive Rs 50 lakhs. We are keeping track of the results. If you have purchased a ticket and want to check if you are a winner, you can find the list here.

Where to Check the Results?

You can view the results for the Dear Crown Friday Weekly Lottery October 03, 2025, here:

Here is the winners list from the Sikkim State Dear Crown Friday Weekly Lottery held on October 03, 2025:

1st Prize (₹50,00,000)

86J 30302

Consolation Prize (₹1,000)

30302 (All remaining serials of the 1st Prize number)

2nd Prize (₹10,000)

73466 05432 23224 63227 19843

77419 38956 5581261791 04418

3rd Prize (₹500)

4134 6928 5192 6395 7220 3335 5444 0272 1896 1211

4th Prize (₹250)

9250 9046 5166 5820 1015 5899 7123 6809 3076 9127

5th Prize (₹120)

8070 2435 3415 0474 8547 3679 9075 1294 1715 0465 5504 6504 4710 1497 5756 3556 0098 6181 6611 3527 7124 80189660 2811 4753 1570 1067 4396 2996 7063 6800 7581 5571 1195 6913 2518 6485 2642 5066 5266 6382 5991 5833 9613 4869 0899 6014 01585116 2961 6729 4567 2286 6414 1220 2301 2551 5088 0161 5223 7390 1254 3431 8691 4131 9041 9005 0124 0534 0132 7303 1103 5939 1417 8005 3113 4162 0795 0919 3018 7241 7991 6908 6368 0982 8389 2222 7132 0061 8864 5461 6764 2819 3183 6933 1745 9615 2541 2990 9385

Official Websites to Check the Lucky Draw

Participants can also check the official results on the Sikkim State Lottery websites:

http://www.sikkimlotteries.com/#

www.lotterysambad.com

www.sikkimlotterysambad.com

Lottery is Legal in 13 States in India

Lotteries are legal in 13 states across the country. These states include Sikkim, Kerala, Goa, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Nagaland, and Mizoram.

Among these, West Bengal State Lottery, Sikkim State Lottery, and Nagaland State Lottery are highly reputed for their high prize amounts.

The first prize in the Sikkim State Lottery, Nagaland State Lottery and West Bengal State Lottery is Rs 1 crore, while other weekly lotteries offer varying amounts. The ticket prices for these lotteries start as low as Rs 6, making them affordable for many.

Sikkim State Lottery Prize Breakdown

1st Prize: Rs 50,00,000

2nd Prize: Rs 10,000

3rd Prize: Rs 500

4th Prize: Rs 250

5th Prize: Rs 120

Cons Prize: Rs 1,000

Disclaimer

We do not encourage or promote lottery participation. Playing the lottery involves financial risks and can be addictive. The information provided here is for informational purposes only and should not be considered as advice to participate.