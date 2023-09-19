Incredible Indori Team Launched To Promote Cleanliness At Historical, Tourist Spots

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): For Indian Swachhata League, which is being organised from September 17 to October 2 under the Swachh Amrit Mahotsav, a team named Incredible Indori was launched on Sunday to promote cleanliness in historical and tourist spots, as well as at other places in the city.

The team was launched at Gandhi Hall and mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav was declared as its captain. On this occasion, health in-charge Ashwini Shukla, additional municipal commissioner Siddharth Jain, superintending engineer Mahesh Sharma, and others were present. The mayor has given the slogan of ‘Youth vs Garbage’ and also appealed to the youth of the city to put up a fight against garbage. He said that the youth should join Incredible Indore, make the league successful and cooperate in the cleanliness campaign.

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav has said that under the Swachh Amrit Mahotsav, Indian Swachhata League 2.0 is being organised across the country. “In this sequence, Incredible Indori team has been launched, and I have been selected as the captain.

As part of the Indian Swachhta League, we will work towards improving Indore's tourist places and make them more attractive till October 2. We will also promote cleanliness at water bodies and religious places. A special fortnightly cleanliness campaign will be run at historical and tourist places with the help of citizens,” he said.

IMC Swachhata in-charge Ashwini Shukla said that the objective of the league is to create an environment of sustainable responsibility and increase citizen participation through public awareness rallies/programmes to build garbage-free cities with the help of youth in urban areas.