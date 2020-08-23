In MP's Shahdol, tiger takes a Sunday stroll; Forest dept play music, burst firecrackers to drive it back to forest

Indore: A tiger came and sat in a farmer's field in Sarwahi village of Beohari development block of Shahdol district on Sunday. After much effort, the forest department was able to send him back to the forest.

When some farmers of the village of Sarwahi came out to their fields in the morning, they saw tiger sitting in the field. The villagers immediately shared the news to the forest department.

Forest department team reached the spot and rescued the tiger.

Coordinating wildlife activist Ravi Shukla said, "Tiger was sent back to the jungle by playing musical instruments and burning firecrackers."

However, king of the forest, troubled by this noise, finally escaped from the field and ran towards the forest.

"Many villages of Beohari development block are adjacent to Sanjay Tiger Reserve in Sidhi district," Shukla said.

Even before this, the villagers have encountered the tiger many times.