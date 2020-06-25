In Indore, Kharif sowing likely to reach 2.5 Lakh hectares

Indore: Owing to favourable rains in the early days of the month, growers of kharif crops see light at the end of the tunnel. This year, about 2.5 lakh hectares of area will be covered. Last year, kharif sowing was done on 2.49 lakh hectares. Soyabean is being sown mainly this year in the district. The target is to plant soybean crop in 2, 13, 350 hectares.

About 95 per cent of the sowing work has been done.

Deputy Director Agriculture, Rameshwar Patel, informed that the target is to increase kharif sowing in 2, 49, 984 hectares this year in the district. Apart from soyabean, 9,300 hectares of corn are also being sown in the district. Apart from this, juar, urad, moong, arhar, sesame, groundnut, cotton and vegetables and spices are being sown in the district.