In DAVV, 3rd counselling of CAP courses to be held offline

Indore: With Covid-19 graph going southward, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) has decided to hold the third round of counselling for professional courses under common admission procedure (CAP) in offline mode.

“Students will have to register afresh for third round of counselling which is going to be held on UTD campus in offline mode,” said Prof Chandan Gupta, media coordinator, DAVV.

The first two rounds of CAP counselling were held online due to Covid-19 scare. But the DAVV did not receive a good response in online admission counselling. Nearly 700 out of 2360 seats in 37 professional courses offered by DAVV teaching departments are still vacant after two rounds of counselling.

Registration for the third round could be done through MPOnline from November 9 to 12.

Nearly 10,000 candidates had applied for admission in professional courses of UTD.

Up to 90 per cent seats are filled in courses including MBA (Financial Administration), MBA (Marketing Management), MBA (Business Economics), MBA (Management Science), BCom (Hons), and BA (Economics).