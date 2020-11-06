DAVV awaits government’s go-ahead for reopening campus

A day after University Grants Commission (UGC) issued guidelines for reopening of institutions of higher learning, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) said that it’s waiting for state government approval for allowing physical academic activities on its campus.

“The last order from the government was for conduct of classes in online mode from October 1 to November 1. After that no instructions have been received from Department of Higher Education (DHE),” said DAVV media coordinator Prof Chandan Gupta.

He believes that the DHE would permit reopening of university and colleges for physical academic activities citing the UGC guidelines for the same.

Covid-19 cases in the state have also declined so the government may not have any issue in allowing physical academic activities in universities and colleges.

However, it will be a challenge for higher education institutions to implement Covid-19 guidelines withy limited infrastructure and facilities on their campuses.

For instance, the colleges have classroom big enough to just fit-in the existing batch size. If the condition of six feet distance between two students norm will be implement, all students of one class won’t be able to sit in the same room.

Same is the case with the condition of single occupancy room in hostels to students. If one student condition is imposed then the accommodation figure at boarding facilities of universities and colleges will be halved.

That would lead more number of outstation students to go to stay in private hostels where implementing Covid-19 norms will be a challenge.

“In case of private hostels, the district administration will have to step in and ensure that UGC guidelines for Covid-19 are implemented,” said student leader Abhijeet Pandey.

The district administration will have to fix rates of private hostel rooms also so that the students won’t have to shell out much due to single occupancy room condition, he added.