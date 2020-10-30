DAVV declares record two dozen results in 24 hours

Indore: For the first time in its history, the Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya has declared over two dozen results of final year/final semester UG and PG courses within a span of 24 hours till Friday. The new session for new admission will start from November 1.

On average, the passing percentage remained between 70 to 80 per cent. Many students were also there who got ATKT and who failed the exam.

The university had conducted the examination of the final year/final semester students and had promoted all other students of other semesters/ years, following the orders issued by The Department of Higher Education of Madhya Pradesh a few months ago. The promoted students’ results were declared on the basis of their last year/semester’s result and internal marks.

Till October 10 the university was mainly declaring the results of students in first and second year. After that date, the university concentrated on declaring results of final semester and final year students.

The university speeded up its result declaration system because the university has to start a new session from November 1 for students who have taken admission in the university this year. The session for those students will already start late because of the impact of Covid-19 in the city.

The classes of the new session will be started by the Teaching Department of the University from November 1. Most probably, classes for all the courses will start in the first week of November. The classes will be online.

The online-classes for existing students are on and many departments are also conducting online internal exams using various platforms.