DAVV finance controller’s daughter gets fees exemption, employees cry foul

Indore: Employees working in self-financing courses on Wednesday staged a protest at Institute of Engineering Technology, an entity of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV), alleging that finance controller Dilip Verma’s daughter was allegedly given admission in an engineering course and given exemption in fees against employee quota even when he is not an employee of the university.

The university rejected the claim that the admission was given on employee quota but admitted that Verma’s daughter got fee exemption as he is giving service at the DAVV.

On Thursday afternoon, some employees stated a protest at IET alleging that Tanishka Verma was given admission on employee quota even when she was not entitled. They alleged that her father is an employee of the audit department and he is on deputation at DAVV.

“Officers on deputation are not entitled to seats reserved for DAVV employees or fees exemption. We are employees of self-financing courses of DAVV yet we are not provided that benefit,” they said.

Registrar Anil Sharma stated that the allegations of Tanishka granted admission against employee quota is wrong. “She got admissions on basis of marks she received in JEE exams,” he added.

However, he stated that Verma is an employee of the government who is currently servicing at DAVV on deputation. “Employee certificate was given to him for his service to DAVV,” he added.

Not for the first time

This is not for the first time that officers serving at DAVV took benefit of employees’ quota. Previously, children of government officers and teachers posted at DAVV got benefit of employee ward quota even when they were not employee of the university. Previously, the issue was never raised. It was raised this time as self-financing employees are cross with Verma over their issues related to finance.