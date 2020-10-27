In DAVV, results of BSc students who shifted from private to regular mode withheld

Indore: Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) has withheld the results of BSc final year students, who shifted from private to regular mode. The reason being a change in the scheme of exams.

On Tuesday, a group of BSc students reached the RNT campus of DAVV complaining about their results being withheld. “Three days ago, the university had declared the results of BSc final year exams. Results of many students were withheld without any reason,” students told the university officials, and demanded an explanation.

Exam controller Prof Ashesh Tiwari informed the aggrieved students that their results have been withheld due to two different reasons.

Some students in BSC had appeared in first and second year examinations as private students, but they took final year examination as regular student.

As their exam modes were different, their marks data needs to be aligned. Marks of students are being called from the respective colleges.

He said that some other students took first and second years exams in semester mode, but they appeared in final year exam in annual mode of exams. “Now to align their marks, a new software is being made. Once that is made, the results will be processed and declared,” Tiwari said.

Tiwari said that it is expected that the results will be out in 10 to 12 days