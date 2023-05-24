In a first, MPPSC withdraws provisional answer key within hours

MPPSC |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Hours after uploading it on official website, Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission on Tuesday removed provisional answer key of state service preliminary exam-2022 as it carried many wrong answers.

It is for the first time that the MPPSC had to withdraw answer key within a few hours of the release.

The MPPSC had conducted state service prelims across the state on Sunday. Around 1.88 lakh candidates had appeared in the exam. Two days after the exam, MPPSC uploaded answer key on its website on Tuesday evening.

However, the MPPSC removed it within a few hours of upload stating that it carried many errors.

As per experts, several answers in the provisional answer keys of were wrong due to which MPPSC withdrew it to evade embarrassment.

Earlier, the provisional answer key was released to invite objections on it from candidates within seven days. Candidates were told that they would have to pay Rs 100 on each objection. Subject experts stated that around 20 answers were wrong in the provisional answer key. The MPPSC would have been flooded with objections. The Commission, however, would have made crores of rupees if answer key was not withdrawn and candidates would have paid charges on each wrong question.

Read Also Indore: Two persons caught with stolen goods worth Rs 2L