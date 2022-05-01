IMS campus placements: Student gets Rs 27L/annum, average salary, too, goes up

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Institute of Management Studies (IMS) has completed the final campus placements for the 2021-’20 session, with one of its students getting the highest salary package of Rs 27 lakh per annum. The institute has also claimed a rise in the average salary of its students.

As many as 350 students participated in the campus placements which were held in both virtual and offline mode. A total of 65 companies had turned up at the institute, which is an entity of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV). The companies were mostly multinationals, such as Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, Deloitte, Wipro, Infosys and so forth.

Sources in the institute said a company offered a Rs 27-lakh annual package to an MBA student. “This is the highest package offered to any student of IMS so far,” they claimed. However, this is not the highest package at the university level.

In February, DAVV had issued its preliminary campus placement report for the 2021-’22 session in which it was stated that a student of the Institute of Engineering and Technology had got the highest salary of Rs 57 lakh per annum. The pay packet of Rs 27 lakh per annum could be the second-highest. However, it will be known only when the university releases its final placement report, possibly on May 4.

Sources said that the IMS had also witnessed a rise in average salary. They put the average salary figure between Rs 6.5 lakh and Rs 7 lakh per annum. “Last year, the average salary was below Rs 6 lakh,” the sources added.

Continuing their tradition, the students who got job offers during the campus placement, celebrated at a fountain located inside the IMS building on Saturday.

Published on: Sunday, May 01, 2022, 11:35 PM IST