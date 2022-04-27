Uttar Pradesh: 10 students injured, 3 critical after lift collapses at IMS Ghaziabad

Ten students were injured, three of whom are in critical condition, after the lift of IMS college located near Lalkuan in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh collapsed on Wednesday.

All the students have been admitted to a nearby hospital.

Initial reports suggested that at least eight students have been injured in the accident while three were in critical condition.

However, Ghaziabad SDM Vijay Kumar Singh said that 10 students have been injured and all of them are undergoing treatment, ANI reported.

"Taking the incident very sensitively, the District Magistrate has instructed us to do whatever is necessary. I have met children. A total of 10 children are undergoing treatment. 9 children are in the general ward," Vijay Kumar Singh said.

"A committee will be constituted to find out the cause of the incident, whose report will be submitted to the District Magistrate," he added.

Further details are awaited while an investigation is underway.

(with ANI inputs)

Published on: Wednesday, April 27, 2022, 03:55 PM IST