IMC Felicitates 145 Teachers On Their Day | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): At a programme organised by IMC to felicitate teachers on their special day, mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava said that the lessons of cleanliness taught by teachers to their students helped Indore become the cleanest city in the country six times in a row.

“Teachers’ role was crucial in Indore’s cleanliness journey. After taking cleanliness lessons on Swachhata from teachers, students went back home and passed on the awareness to their elders and that played a key role,” he said.

Dr BR Ambedkar Social Sciences University vice-chancellor Ramdas Gomaji Atram, water resources minister Tulsiram Silawat, BJP veteran leaders Krishnamurari Moghe, Satyanarayan Sattan, MLA Mahendra Hardia were present at the programme organised at Ravindra Natya Grah.

A total of 145 teachers, who have contributed to the field of education, were presented with shrifal, citation and memento. Addressing the occasion, Atram said that the country cannot develop without teachers.

“The life of human beings becomes successful only from the knowledge given by the Guru to them.” Silawat said that the teachers always dream that their students should go ahead and bring laurels to the country.

Today, we have such legislators, mayors, public representatives and administrative officials who received success in their lives through the knowledge learned from their teachers.