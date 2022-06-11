IMC elections; on hot day, cool turnout of candidates for paper filing

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): On a hot day, a cool start to the IMC elections was noticed on Saturday. On the maiden day of the process of nomination filing for the posts of mayor and councillors, one candidate each filed their nomination papers for the two posts. The filing of nomination papers will end on June 18.

The notification for the general elections in eight municipal councils of the district, including Indore Municipal Corporation, was issued on Saturday. With this, the process of filing of nomination papers, too, began on the day. No nomination papers were filed in any municipal council of the district on Saturday.

In Indore Municipal Corporation, one nomination paper was received for the post of mayor and for the post of councillor in Ward No. 19. Notification has been issued for the posts of mayor and councillor in Indore Municipal Corporation in the district. Similarly, notification for the post of councillor was issued in eight city councils.

The district administration is making elaborate arrangements for smooth and free and fair elections. Training of the polling parties is going to begin shortly. Similarly, the necessary arrangements are being made at the polling booths. Sensitive and vulnerable polling booths are being identified.

Poll stats

The last date for filing nomination papers is June 18 (up to 3 pm)

As June 12 (Sunday) is a public holiday, submitting nomination papers will not be done

Scrutiny of nomination papers will be held on June 20

The last date for withdrawal of candidacy is June 22 (up to 3 pm)

Election symbols will be allotted to the candidates on the same day

Voting will be held in Indore on July 6 from 7 am to 5 pm through EVMs