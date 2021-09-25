Illegal liquor: Police action against eatery in Mhow

Mhow: Under the anti-mafia campaign, the police and administration, in a joint action against the Miniature Dhaba—which had illegally encroached on land—demolished it on Saturday. The police had received several complaints of the dhaba illegally serving liquor.

Strict action is being taken by the police and administration against the mafia involved in organised crimes in the state. In this sequence, on September 25, a team of the Rau tehsil administration and Mhow section police demolished the encroachment of Miniature Dhaba, located on AB Road Highway, under Kishanganj police station.

Two days ago, a case was registered against the dhaba operator at Kishanganj police station after the dhaba was raided for selling illegal liquor without permission.

Published on: Saturday, September 25, 2021, 11:37 PM IST