Illegal Felling In Kheoni Sanctuary: One Arrested, Six Still At Large

Representational Image

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): In a crackdown on illegal felling within the Kheoni Sanctuary, police arrested the kingpin of the gang for cutting down teak trees and encroaching upon the protected area, while six others are still at large. The incident took place about a week ago during the surge in tourist activity on New Year Eve attributed to staff shortages.

Ranger Bhim Singh Sisodia said that Meharban Singh and his associates from Reechi Kho village taking advantage of the lack of staff during the holiday season, conducted the illegal felling operation within the sanctuary premises.

Read Also Indore: Man Booked For Rs 35L Land Fraud With Woman From Gujarat

The vigilant sanctuary staff, acting under the guidance of senior officers, promptly responded to the incident, although the accused managed to escape from the scene. Gang leader Meharban was arrested by the staff in Patrani Bazaar and presented before the court from where he was sent to judicial custody.

The accused gang, found to be involved in previous cases of illegal encroachment, had cut approximately eight pieces of teak trees for commercial purposes. This incident underscores the persistent challenges faced by sanctuaries, such as staff shortages and increased tourism, making them susceptible to illegal activities. Flying squad in-charge Udaybhan Singh Gautam, area assistant Khivani Pramod Sasta, Chikalpath beat in-charge Satish Narwaria, and other team members played a crucial role.