IIT-Indore To Hold Vendor's Meet On August 5 To Decode MSME Registration On GeM Portal

representational pic

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As part of the initiative to generate awareness on the government procurement procedure, IIT Indore is conducting a vendor’s meet 2024 on August 5, 2024, on campus.

This meeting is aimed at expanding its vendor database, facilitating supplier registration on the Government e-Marketplace (GeM), and addressing queries related to MSME registration. In line with the mandate of the Government of India, procurement by government institutes should be done through GeM, akin to Amazon and Flipkart. The meeting is expected to convince and guide the vendors to come under the umbrella of GeM, which is a more transparent and faster procurement service.

Further, MSMEs are also provided a few waivers in the procurement policy, enabling them to participate in the bidding process on par with established vendors. A lecture is also planned to address the queries pertaining to MSME relaxations and preferences by Gaurav Goyal, Assistant Director, Development Institute, MSME. Mr. Vishwajeet, Assistant Manager, GeM Seller Onboarding, Delhi, and Alka Pachori, State Manager, GeM, MP, will be addressing the queries related to GeM registration, tendering, the latest features, etc.

This meeting will provide them with an opportunity to address their queries and understand the process of registration on GeM and MSME, which may help them enhance the horizons of opportunities for their businesses.